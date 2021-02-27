First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 2,966 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,855.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

