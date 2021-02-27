First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Critical Comparison

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium Minerals has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and American Lithium Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -6.23% -0.45% -0.19% American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and American Lithium Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 3.95 -$57.00 million N/A N/A American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Lithium Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Quantum Minerals and American Lithium Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 3 13 0 2.71 American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $21.15, indicating a potential downside of 9.21%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. American Lithium Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

