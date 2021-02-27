First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,839 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

