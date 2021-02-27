First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.05-4.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,467. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

