First Trust Advisors LP Buys 9,045 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 51job by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after buying an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 51job by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 51job by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 51job by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

