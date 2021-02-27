First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

