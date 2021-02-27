First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,441 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of NSIT opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

