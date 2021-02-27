First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.83. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 226,611 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 104.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 119,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $777,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

