First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FIV opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

