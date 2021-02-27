FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FGROY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

FGROY stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

