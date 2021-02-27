Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

NASDAQ:FVE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

