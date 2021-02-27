Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $163.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.29.

Five9 stock opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

