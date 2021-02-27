Flamingo (FLM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.33 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $51.90 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

