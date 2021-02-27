Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million.

Shares of FND traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.09. 1,272,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,786. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.