Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $473.95 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.22 or 0.00713593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00028883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00035483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00040995 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

