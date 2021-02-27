Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:FLR traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 7,738,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

