FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0276

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $35,920.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00723300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041466 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,736,343 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

