Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 10,185 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $168.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

