Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

NYSE FBHS opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

