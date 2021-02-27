Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $358.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.76 and a 200 day moving average of $299.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

