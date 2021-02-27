Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.