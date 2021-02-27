Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,064,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

