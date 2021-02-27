Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

