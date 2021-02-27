Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.