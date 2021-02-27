Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

