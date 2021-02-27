Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 86.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.64.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

