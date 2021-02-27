Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -292.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

