Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

