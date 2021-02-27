Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

