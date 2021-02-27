Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

