Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

