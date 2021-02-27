Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 15,865 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.