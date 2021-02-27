Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 104,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

