Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 5,003 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $43,023.60.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $914.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

