Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $42.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

