Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €57.36 ($67.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

