Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRE opened at €35.44 ($41.69) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.99 and its 200-day moving average is €37.48.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

