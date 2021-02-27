FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

FCN stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.41.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

