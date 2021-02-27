Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.14 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $1.94 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.33 or 0.00475676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00081282 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.00465707 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.