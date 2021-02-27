Fuse Network Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00480515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00080910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00482088 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

