FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.66). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AERI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

AERI stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.