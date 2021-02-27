FY2020 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Increased by Raymond James (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities raised shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

