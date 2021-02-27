FY2021 Earnings Forecast for United Rentals, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $19.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $21.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

NYSE:URI opened at $297.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

