FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of CROX opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

