FY2021 EPS Estimates for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

QTS stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

