FY2022 Earnings Estimate for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Issued By National Bank Financial

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

