FY2023 EPS Estimates for KAZ Minerals PLC Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAZ Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

KZMYY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

