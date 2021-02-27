Gaia (GAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAIA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of -63.46, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

