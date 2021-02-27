Gala (GALA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Gala has a total market cap of $207.81 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.00481467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00081530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.02 or 0.00483896 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

