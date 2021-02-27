Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,411 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for 3.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $233.94 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

